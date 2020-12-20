Christmas gifts: Here's what suits SA's famous and influential people

Dishing out suitable gifts, even for those who don’t deserve any

What is the ideal Christmas gift for the man at the helm of SA? If you are a cheeky, politically savvy puppet, it’s a “backbone” that Chester Missing would put under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Christmas tree on Friday. He said it could be used for ANC national executive committee meetings.



Tongue firmly in cheek, we asked comedians to suggest presents for eminent people — and they were comically generous. For ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who has been charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering, Missing suggested “bail money”...