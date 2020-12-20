Makhelwane Festival shows off the best of Soweto's spirit of ubuntu

Every year, the folks of Orlando West turn their homes, yards and garages to food stalls, runways, galleries and dance floors — and this year is no different

What sets Soweto's annual Makhelwane Festival apart from so many other lifestyle gatherings is all in its name. "Makhelwane" is the isiZulu word for neighbour, and with Covid restrictions in place, being neighbourly has never been more important than in this peculiar festive season we're living through.



The festival originated in the expanding of the African concept of ubuntu, where the community in and around Poka Street, Orlando West, pulls together to make sure attendees are well taken care of...