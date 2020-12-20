Siv Ngesi in pole position as he re-evaluates masculinity
20 December 2020 - 00:00
Sorry SA, Siv Ngesi isn't our next Magic Mike or Chippendales recruit. This week the actor and comedian took up pole-dancing lessons, leading many to think he might be preparing for his next film or a side hustle as a stripper.
But Ngesi, 35, said the motive behind his pole-dancing and pink manicured nails ran much deeper. "I'm on an incredible, huge journey of re-imaging and re-evaluating my masculinity. The current definition of masculinity is definitely failing us. A lot of us are talking about what's wrong. Masculinity and toxic masculinity is a problem."..
