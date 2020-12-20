TV

The nine most binge-worthy series of 2020

Our film critic raises his cap to the shows that made being stuck at home totally worth it — well, almost

If there's one good thing the unforeseen miserableness of 2020 has done it's this: it's given us time to catch up with the world of television.



While for much of the year we've been stuck at home, streaming services have certainly stepped up and released some powerful and brilliant offerings...