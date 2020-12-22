Here's a roundup of the latest research on the coronavirus

So-called ambulatory hypoxia “may serve as an early, non-invasive physiologic marker for the likelihood of developing moderate to severe disease and help clinicians triage patients and initiate earlier interventions,” the researchers proposed in a paper posted on Thursday on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

CANCER PATIENTS SHOULD GET VACCINE PRIORITY

Cancer patients who get Covid-19 are at high risk for poor outcomes and should be considered for priority access to coronavirus vaccines, according to The American Association for Cancer Research Covid-19 and Cancer Task Force. The task force reviewed available data on fatality rates of patients with cancer who developed Covid-19 and based their recommendation on 28 publications. Their position paper was published on Saturday in the journal Cancer Discovery.

A separate Italian study reiterated that fear of infection should not be a reason to delay cancer treatments. Among nearly 60,000 cancer patients treated early this year in Italy, fewer than 1% developed Covid-19, they reported on Thursday in JAMA Oncology. Early reports from China indicated a much higher risk of contracting Covid-19 among patients getting cancer therapy, Dr. Carlo Aschele of Ospedale Sant'Andrea in La Spezia said.

“In Italy, oncologists, and patients as well, were terrified, expecting to face a huge amount of infections and death, particularly among patients receiving chemo or immunotherapy,” he said. The reassuring results will allow oncologists and patients to make informed decisions regarding antitumor treatment during this pandemic, he added.

EU REGULATORS URGE CAUTION FOR VACCINES, TREATMENTS IN PREGNANT WOMEN

The European Medicines Agency said on Monday that the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE should only be given during pregnancy “on a case-by-case basis” because there are not enough data yet on the potential risks to pregnant women. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had already acknowledged the issue on its website. It advises that “getting vaccinated is a personal choice for people who are pregnant.” There is also a lack of data for Covid-19 treatments in pregnant women, according to a paper published on Wednesday in The Lancet Global Health.