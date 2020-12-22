Need a last-minute pressie? Gift one of these amazing experiences
Vouchers are the way to go when you've left it too late to shop. Gifting one for an experience is so much more personal than getting a generic mall gift card
1. GIN CLASS EXPERIENCE
A gin class at an Inverroche gin school will unleash the alchemist in any gin lover. Spend three hours distilling a hand-crafted gin while sampling the range of Inverroche gins.
Gauteng venues include Indaba Hotel (ginschool@indabahotel.co.za) in Fourways, Johannesburg, and Culture Club (ginschoolpta@gmail.com) in Hazelwood, Pretoria. In the Western Cape, try Inverroche Distillery (distillery@inverroche.co.za) in Still Bay and Café Gannet (ginschool@cafegannet.co.za) Mossel Bay.
Priced from R595 pp. E-mail the aforementioned e-mail addresses for more information or to book.
2. AIRBNB'S ONLINE EXPERIENCES
AirBnb's Online Experiences have proven so popular that activities led by hosts across the world have continued as countries ease lockdown restrictions.
Their Christmas-themed experiences are ideal for families who are separated by distance. Can't spend Christmas morning together? Arrange for an online story time with Santa (from R90 pp) or meet him virtually in Lapland (from R284 pp).
Other festive classes include vegan baking sessions (from R473 pp) and holiday cocktails (from R400 pp).
For more information, see airbnb.co.za
3. SWAN LAKE EXPERIENCE
Give the gift of a stage performance.
The St Petersberg Ballet will be performing Swan Lake at the Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways, Johannesburg from April 2021; tickets from R150. Shows at Artscape Theatre in Cape Town start in May 2021; tickets from R250.
Tickets at Computicket.
4. CANOPY TOUR EXPERIENCE
A Canopy Tour experience is the perfect gift for an adrenaline junkie or nature lover.
With six locations in SA, including Magoebaskloof, Magaliesberg, Drakensberg, Karkloof, Tsitskikamma in the Cape, plus one in Malolotja, Swaziland, vouchers are a great way of giving someone an adventure to remember.
Priced from R595. For more information, visit canopytour.co.za
5. COOKING EXPERIENCE
A subscription to MasterClass.com gets people cultivating their passions - like learning the tricks of modern Italian cooking from chef Massimo Bottura or growing an urban garden with Ron Finley.
An annual membership costs R3,000 (buy one get one free currently) with access to more than 90 expert instructors and thousands of online lessons. For more information, visit masterclass.com
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.