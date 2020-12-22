Need a last-minute pressie? Gift one of these amazing experiences

1. GIN CLASS EXPERIENCE

A gin class at an Inverroche gin school will unleash the alchemist in any gin lover. Spend three hours distilling a hand-crafted gin while sampling the range of Inverroche gins.

Gauteng venues include Indaba Hotel (ginschool@indabahotel.co.za) in Fourways, Johannesburg, and Culture Club (ginschoolpta@gmail.com) in Hazelwood, Pretoria. In the Western Cape, try Inverroche Distillery (distillery@inverroche.co.za) in Still Bay and Café Gannet (ginschool@cafegannet.co.za) Mossel Bay.

Priced from R595 pp. E-mail the aforementioned e-mail addresses for more information or to book.

2. AIRBNB'S ONLINE EXPERIENCES

AirBnb's Online Experiences have proven so popular that activities led by hosts across the world have continued as countries ease lockdown restrictions.

Their Christmas-themed experiences are ideal for families who are separated by distance. Can't spend Christmas morning together? Arrange for an online story time with Santa (from R90 pp) or meet him virtually in Lapland (from R284 pp).