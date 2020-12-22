Lifestyle

Prince Harry, Meghan team up with chef José Andrés to build relief centres

22 December 2020 - 09:14 By Rich McKay
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan. File photo.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan. File photo.
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Sunday that their new charity has partnered with the World Central Kitchen and its celebrity chef to feed the hungry in disaster-stricken areas around the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's non-profit group, the Archewell Foundation, is teaming up with celebrity chef José Andrés to build a series of Community Relief Centres.

The centres will be permanent structures that can be opened quickly as service kitchens during emergencies such as natural disasters, and also serve as food distribution hubs, schools and medical clinics.

“The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect with our shared humanity,” said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in statement to the press. “When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we're reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing and working tirelessly to support each other.”

Prince Harry and Meghan to make Netflix shows that 'inform but also give hope'

The royal couple have signed an exclusive multiyear production deal with Netflix.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

The first of four centres is slated to open in 2021 on the Caribbean Island of Dominica, which was hit by both Hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017. The second centre will be built in Puerto Rico, which was also hard hit by the storms.

The charity will seek support from other groups to build more such centres around the world.

The Duke and Duchess stepped down from their roles as working members of the royal family at the end of March and moved to California and have largely eschewed the public spotlight.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Harry, Meghan decry 'global crisis of hate, misinformation' online

Couple 'embracing all of the quality time' they can spend with Archie.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | Harry, Meghan call for an end to 'structural racism' in Britain

The duke and duchess of Sussex have made several comments on race issues since stepping down as royals.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Harry, Meghan encourage Americans to vote in 'most important' election

Britain's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan have called on Americans to register to vote in the upcoming US presidential election, entering ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Planets align as rare 'Christmas Star' appears in SA skies tonight Lifestyle
  2. WIN R1,000 | Can you crack the 2020 Sunday Times Travel quiz? Travel
  3. 10 reactions to Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida obtaining her Honours degree Lifestyle
  4. Ex-volunteers expose cruelty in the name of big-cat conservation Lifestyle
  5. Buy the best: We ranked Christmas mince pies from major supermarkets Food

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...