Prince Harry, Meghan team up with chef José Andrés to build relief centres

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Sunday that their new charity has partnered with the World Central Kitchen and its celebrity chef to feed the hungry in disaster-stricken areas around the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's non-profit group, the Archewell Foundation, is teaming up with celebrity chef José Andrés to build a series of Community Relief Centres.

The centres will be permanent structures that can be opened quickly as service kitchens during emergencies such as natural disasters, and also serve as food distribution hubs, schools and medical clinics.

“The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect with our shared humanity,” said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in statement to the press. “When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we're reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing and working tirelessly to support each other.”