IN QUOTES | Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida in five powerful quotes
Since winning the coveted Miss SA crown in October, Shudufhadzo Musida has been using her voice and platform the best way she can.
From raising mental health to speaking out on bullying, Musida is leaving no stone unturned.
Here are five quotes from the crowned beauty queen that stood out this year:
Awareness of mental health issues
“I plan to bring more awareness to mental health, especially in rural and disadvantaged areas, because I believe that we need to work on the mind for any change to come about in this country.
“I plan to mobilise various stakeholders and the nation so we can bring about educational empowerment through the tackling of issues such as period poverty among young girls, workshops that teach children about the importance of mental health from a young age, and mentorship programmes for young women so they can be empowered to be agents of their future.”
Affirmations
“The morning of the finals, I was listening to a song by Marvin Sapp called Keep It Movin'. When he sings that song, there is a part where he says 'I’m a winner'.
“In the song, he keeps on repeating it, then I started repeating it too and I could believe it. I listened to that song throughout, even when we were getting dressed. That’s the only song that I listened to,” she told Afternoon Express.
Overcoming bullying at school
“Mostly it was verbal, making sure to break me down with words, instilling fear in me. At one point it got so bad that every single break I would sit at the back of the school where nobody could see me
“I am stronger now. I got through it somehow and that is the key.”
Fighting for basic needs
“I will continue the fight against food insecurity in rural communities because children can only be their best at school when their basic needs are met.
“I believe that all of this will continue the efforts of bringing about economic empowerment in this country, as more children will be given a fair chance at becoming active members of the economy through educational empowerment.”
All dreams are valid
“This platform has not only empowered me, but it has caused a ripple effect that has empowered others too.
“It has empowered a nation of girls just like me, and shows that all dreams are valid, irrespective of your background. My life has been changed forever, and the lives of the generations that come after me.”