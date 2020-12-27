Lifestyle

A plague-induced variant of the brothers grimm

Just when you thought Meghan was ensconced as royal role model, her late mother-in-law makes a comeback

27 December 2020 - 00:00

I blame Covid for this recent bout of the Lady Di. We're all feeling a little vulnerable right now. No wonder we're experiencing this collective haunting. She's back, mooching around The Crown, wittering on in endless documentaries, channeling herself on the cover of Vogue and at Zara in a thousand versions of her Sloaneified '80s shtick.

To be fair, she never really left some wardrobes. Multiple WASPs have been stuck in the sartorial amber wrought by her untimely death. A uniform of three-quarter khaki pants, neat button-down shirts and loafers all signifying something. But what?..

