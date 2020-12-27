A plague-induced variant of the brothers grimm
Just when you thought Meghan was ensconced as royal role model, her late mother-in-law makes a comeback
27 December 2020 - 00:00
I blame Covid for this recent bout of the Lady Di. We're all feeling a little vulnerable right now. No wonder we're experiencing this collective haunting. She's back, mooching around The Crown, wittering on in endless documentaries, channeling herself on the cover of Vogue and at Zara in a thousand versions of her Sloaneified '80s shtick.
To be fair, she never really left some wardrobes. Multiple WASPs have been stuck in the sartorial amber wrought by her untimely death. A uniform of three-quarter khaki pants, neat button-down shirts and loafers all signifying something. But what?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.