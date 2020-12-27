Décor

Designers light up festive season with inspirational V&A decorations

A South African story of light and hope is being celebrated at the V&A Waterfront through locally made festive decorations

"When you think of light, it does not just illuminate a singular section or space —

it lights up an entire surface," says Bonolo Helen Chepape of Lulasclan, one of the many local designers and makers involved in transforming the V&A Waterfront into a celebration of light and hope after a rather unfestive year.



"I wanted to communicate that if we all strive to be agents of hope, we can create positive change, not only for those around us, but for our entire communities," she says of her designs that form part of the Southern Cross installation decorating the Silo District this holiday period...