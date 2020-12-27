Motoring review

Hitting the road with the 'edgy' Audi Q3 Sportback 40 TFSI Quattro

The writer will post regular updates about its performance, features, economy and handling over the festive season

One of the perks of the job as a motoring journalist is being able to procure a test car over the festive season. And this year I'll be piloting the recently launched Audi Q3 Sportback 40 TFSI Quattro — a vehicle that brings an edgy coupé silhouette to the firm's popular SUV offering.



In exchange for the favour I'll be posting regular updates about its performance, features, economy and handling as I make my annual pilgrimage down to the Western Cape...