Movies
I've learned to value my family much more during the pandemic: Gal Gadot
'Wonder Woman 1984' is perfect for our times, writes Margaret Gardiner
"When I saw the opening sequence it caught me," says Gal Gadot about Patty Jenkins's Wonder Woman 1984.
"I was incredibly emotional, crying. I didn't expect to have the reaction I had. Then I realised I'd never had the opportunity to see such a thing. It wasn't Gal the Wonder Woman actress. It was Gal the eight-year-old girl seeing another eight-year-old girl doing amazing, out-of-worldly things that I've never seen before - and also she did them the way girls do them. She didn't punch in the face, she wasn't aggressive - the way men fight. We're females. We have different anatomy, we move differently, we act differently and all of a sudden to see that - I was so happy that we could bring it to the world. I'm a big believer that if you see something - you can dream it, and then you can become it. In that sequence we laid the dream for girls - to know that they're capable, they can do things that are 'out-of-worldly'."..
