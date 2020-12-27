Art

The Leonardo in Sandton will thrill art lovers with its incredible collection

The mixed-use building, famed for being the tallest in Africa, also has an art collection spanning over 800 pieces

I've always felt intimidated by people who have an appreciation for art. In between the murmurs of fancy jargon about brushstrokes and the uncanny ability to interpret the nuances of meaning within a blob of colour on a canvas — I've avoided it deliberately, content with being the layman I am.



It was only until recently when I went on an art tour at The Leonardo that I realised how beautiful and accessible art could be. Already boasting the accolade for "tallest building in Africa", the newly erected mixed-use property The Leonardo in Sandton is quite the spectacle. All 57 floors of it. Whether you're indulging in the beautifully plated deliciousness that floats out of the kitchen of their signature restaurant or languishing in their spa, it is every bit as fancy as its address in Africa's richest square mile. But a lesser-known fact about The Leonardo is that in the midst of the grandeur and marble, lies an incredible art collection spanning over 800 pieces...