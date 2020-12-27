Motoring Review
Why the 'new' Jaguar F-Type R Coupé remains a force to be reckoned with
This updated 2020 F-Type R does seem more mature than past efforts
27 December 2020 - 00:00
There was a time in life when I relished getting a 400kW+ sports car on test. Now, however, it's something that fills me with trepidation. Why? Simple really. I live in Johannesburg: a crumbling metropolis whose roads are nothing short of near-ruined, thanks to ever-increasing traffic, cavernous potholes and Grand Canyon-sized trenches left unfilled by the contractors' fibre companies hire to dig them.
You'll also find new speed bumps (many of them unmarked and unpainted) popping up like poisonous mushrooms in random places: ghostly entities that with no warning appear in your headlamps milliseconds before launching your car skywards and back down to the asphalt with a sickening crunch...
