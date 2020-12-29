A roundup of the latest research on the coronavirus

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.

UK CORONAVIRUS VARIANT ASSOCIATED WITH HIGHER VIRAL LOADS

The highly infectious Covid-19 coronavirus variant that has been circulating in Britain is linked to higher loads of the virus in the blood, according to a research report published on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. About 35% of patients infected by the variant form had very high levels of the virus in their samples, compared to 10% of patients without the variant, study leader Michael Kidd of Public Health England and Birmingham University told Reuters.

Higher viral loads have been linked with worse Covid-19 outcomes. The tests were conducted at the Birmingham Turnkey Lab. Kidd said additional study was needed to confirm or refute the findings. If confirmed, he hopes scientists will investigate how this particular variant manages to make more copies of itself in infected patients.

NEANDERTHAL GENE PROTECTS AGAINST COVID-19

A specific form of a protein passed down from Neanderthals protects against severe Covid-19, and medications that boost levels of this protein could potentially help treat the disease, according to a study reported on medRxiv on Thursday ahead of peer review. The protein, called OAS1, is involved in the body's response to viruses. People with higher levels of the Neanderthal-related form of OAS1 are less susceptible to Covid-19, and if they do become infected, they are at lower risk for hospitalisation, intubation and death, the researchers found.