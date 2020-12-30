'Get the Covid-19 vaccine', David Guetta tells fans ahead of NYE gig

French DJ David Guetta said he hoped everybody would get vaccinated against Covid-19, shortly before recording a charity concert outside the Louvre Museum in Paris that will be streamed on New Year's Eve.

Guetta, known for his collaborations over nearly two decades with artists such as Akon, J Balvin, Nicki Minaj and Kelly Rowland, is raising money for UNICEF and French charity Les Restos du Coeur, which provides food and meals to people in need.

“I'm going to do the vaccine, and I hope people are going to do it too because I don't see any other way to go out of this situation,” Guetta said ahead of recording the gig.

France, with 2,57 million cases and more than 64,000 dead, is one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe and in the world by the pandemic.