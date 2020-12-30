Lifestyle

'Love always wins': Harry and Meghan reflect on 2020 in first podcast

The episode ended with a surprise appearance by the couple's 19-month-old son Archie

30 December 2020 - 07:42 By Lisa Richwine
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan.
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Tuesday thanked essential workers and offered encouragement to people who suffered during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic in their first podcast released on Spotify.

Harry and Meghan, known officially as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hosted the episode and introduced reflections and hopes for the new year from singer Elton John, producer and actor Tyler Perry, tennis champion Naomi Osaka and other celebrities, artists and authors.

During the 33-minute episode, the couple thanked health care and front-line workers and others who made sacrifices during a challenging year.

“From us, I'll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins,” Meghan said.

Prince Harry, Meghan team up with chef José Andrés to build relief centres

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Sunday that their new charity has partnered with the World Central Kitchen and its celebrity chef ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

“Love always wins,” Harry added.

The episode ended with a surprise appearance by the couple's 19-month-old son, Archie. With guidance from his parents, Archie said: “Happy ... New ... Year!”

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties in January and moved with Archie to Southern California to live a more independent life and escape the hostile British media. The pair made no mention of their move in the podcast.

In September, the couple signed a multiyear production deal for TV programming with Netflix Inc, followed by a multiyear agreement to produce and host podcasts for Spotify.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Harry, Meghan decry 'global crisis of hate, misinformation' online

Couple 'embracing all of the quality time' they can spend with Archie.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | Harry, Meghan call for an end to 'structural racism' in Britain

The duke and duchess of Sussex have made several comments on race issues since stepping down as royals.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Prince Harry and Meghan to make Netflix shows that 'inform but also give hope'

The royal couple have signed an exclusive multiyear production deal with Netflix.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Got R175k? Ramaphosa's Fresnaye mansion may be the perfect rental for you Home & Gardening
  2. Your free yearly horoscope: life, love, money in 2021 Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Nando's says ‘tsek 2020’ with one of the most popular memes of the year Food
  4. 'Truly a great moment to witness' - SA congratulates Tshepo Mohlala on new Hyde ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
Wrapping 2020: A world in turmoil