Last Word

'FutureNEXT' asks us to imagine a better way of living post-Covid

In the book the authors urge readers to get rid of familiarity and re-imagine a new socioeconomic system that can help us to rebuild our society

If there's one question that's been biting at humanity since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, it's probably "How will this change the way we live?" "The new normal" is a phrase that's been touted - much to the annoyance of some - with the idea of urging people to adapt, to change and to embrace a new way of moving forward in a conscious way.



But what does this mean and how do we begin to grapple with it?..