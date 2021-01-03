The A-Listers

How 2021 zoomed in: Lerato Kganyago leads lockdown countdown

Twelve months ago, Lerato Kganyago had a jam-packed itinerary, zipping around SA to perform at five New Year’s Eve gigs.



But on Thursday night the popular DJ and TV personality spun tunes on her Pioneer CDJ2000 decks to hundreds who Zoomed in to toast goodbye to an unusual year...