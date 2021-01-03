In a post-Covid world, things will never be the same again

Staycations, streaming movies and home offices … let us count the Covid-19 hangovers that will be with us well into 2021

Mask on. Wash your hands. Don't touch your face. Sanitise. Stay home. Don't give hugs. The latter two are probably the hardest of all to get used to, but there's very little doubt that Covid-19 has fundamentally changed how we go about our daily lives. From travel to work culture, large gatherings and how we consume media, many trends that were already in motion seem to have accelerated, triggering what experts estimate to be a decade's worth of innovation as the virus wreaks havoc across the world with very little prospect of containment in the absence of a vaccine being made available everywhere.



For all we know, things may go back to normal once a widely available vaccine becomes a reality, but this is something experts say remains unsure, despite the fact that pharmaceutical companies have had some success developing a vaccine. Until then, some innovations that emerged in this period demonstrate a much-ballyhooed "new normal"...