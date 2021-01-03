Move over Clifton, the really rich anchor over at V&A Waterfront

Cape Town is home to its fair share of billionaire palaces on the slopes of Table Mountain and the seashore that flanks them. Now it’s also a home for floating palaces on their way around the world. The Victoria & Alfred Waterfront has confirmed plans to establish a superyacht facility at the tourist site in the Port of Cape Town, directly opposite the Table Bay Hotel.



The site, currently known as Quay 7, will have hospitality lounges, concierge services, a heliport and berths for the globe’s best-looking vessels and their super-wealthy owners. It aims to catapult Cape Town into the boating superleague alongside other hubs such as Mallorca and Palma...