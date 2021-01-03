Lifestyle

So, you remember 2020? Here's a quiz to test how much you really recall

We’d all rather forget it. But there were wonderful, weird and sometimes tragic moments this year that had nothing to do with lockdown and face masks. Do this Big Quiz by Trivia Tom to test your memory

03 January 2021 - 00:00 By Trivia Tom

1. 2020 was a year when the BLM movement was prominent. What do the letters BLM stand for?

2. The Olympic Games, due to take place in which city, were postponed due to the pandemic?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bonang Matheba, Rachel Kolisi: the best and worst dressed celebs of 2020 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Got R175k? Ramaphosa's Fresnaye mansion may be the perfect rental for you Home & Gardening
  3. Your free yearly horoscope: life, love, money in 2021 Lifestyle
  4. Siv Ngesi in pole position as he re-evaluates masculinity Lifestyle
  5. French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned