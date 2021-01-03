So, you remember 2020? Here's a quiz to test how much you really recall

We’d all rather forget it. But there were wonderful, weird and sometimes tragic moments this year that had nothing to do with lockdown and face masks. Do this Big Quiz by Trivia Tom to test your memory

1. 2020 was a year when the BLM movement was prominent. What do the letters BLM stand for?



2. The Olympic Games, due to take place in which city, were postponed due to the pandemic?..