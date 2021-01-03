Motoring Review

The new Land Rover Defender proves a worthy successor to the old model

Landy's new kid on the block is pretty darn accomplished

It was a Saturday afternoon and I'd arrived at a friend's home for an afternoon braai (post hard lockdown, of course). I was driving a new Land Rover Defender and the sight of it squeezing in between all the other cars parked out in the garden sent the menfolk into a frenzy of excitement. Similar to the flies that had just caught scent of their bar snacks, they left the fire to do its thing and started swarming around the heavy-set sides of the vehicle in question.



Hands were run over the metalwork, heads were poked inside the cabin and numerous sets of eyes scanned the contents of the engine bay. And like some poor freak paraded in front of a group of Victorian-era doctors, the Defender found itself the victim of a rather humiliating dressing down...