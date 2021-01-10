Movies

Biopic 'I am Woman' recalls the huge influence of a somewhat forgotten 1970s singer

I always equated Helen Reddy's music with making women feel stronger and bolder, says the director of this biographical film about the late singer-songwriter

When Helen Reddy died at the age of 78 in September last year, she was remembered as a hugely influential if somewhat forgotten figure in the 1970s music world, which had birthed a slew of significant female songwriters.



Reddy broke onto the US charts in the early '70s with her hit I am Woman, a song that became an anthem for the feminist movement, the members of which fought for the passing of the Equal Rights Amendment Act in the US during that decade. This fight has not yet fully been won but in the '70s, it seemed to be on the verge of giving much-needed legal recognition to the struggle for gender equality...