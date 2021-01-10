Clooney: Zoom is hard, but lockdown has brought out my handy-man side

The former 'World's Sexiest Man' talks about his new film, 'Midnight Sky', family life, and how his young kids like to hide things in his beard

George Clooney embodies a je ne sais quoi appeal that is simply apparent. Yes, his Labrador eyes with long eyelashes and his undeniable talent are part of it, but it's more than that. It's the Clooney mystique.Clooney got behind the camera as a director when he played heart-throb doctor Douglas Ross in the medical-themed drama series ER.



As an actor he just needed to turn up and smile, but since finishing his run in 2009 on the show that made him famous, he's leveraged his fame to showcase stories that have political relevance and that he felt had a history that could educate audiences. They include Syriana, Michael Clayton, Good Night and Good Luck and now The Midnight Sky on Netflix, based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton. Clooney directed and co-stars in the sci-fi film with Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo...