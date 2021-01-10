Lifestyle

In a tough year for the arts and culture, SA's creatives did us proud

From lockdown art to live shows on social media, the cultural fraternity (and its cheerleaders) kept going despite the immense challenges of 2020

10 January 2021 - 00:00 By Sbu Mkwanazi

'The Great Cultural Depression of 2020" is not yet a thing. But once the bean counters come back from their annual leave and formally report the decimating losses to the arts, culture and lifestyle industries, the full impact of the lockdown will be thoroughly felt.

When we look back at the year that was, we see streets lined with unemployed performers. There are desolate theatres, empty restaurants, echoing concert halls and barren public spaces. Think of those in the creative space, including festival organisers, movie house owners, club operators, recording studio managers, and you see just how dire the situation really is for them...

