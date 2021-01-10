Look but don't touch: whether it's the sea or sweets, the tempted will make a plan

Holidaymakers this season showed a remarkable resilience to the ocean ban, coming up with loopholes and plan Bs galore

One of the most fascinating psychological experiments perpetrated on small humans in the name of research is the marshmallow experiment. You might have witnessed versions of it during lockdown as parents of put-upon toddlers amused themselves by replicating the original 1970 Stanford experiment in their kitchens with sweets and hidden cameras for the amusement of the internet.



The original experiment tested the ability of children to defer pleasure and the circumstances that made it easier to follow the instructions. Was it easier not to eat the sweet if you couldn't see it?..