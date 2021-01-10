Opinion
The five Cs we have to get right before positive change in our country
Capable leaders and a willingness to talk to each other are just two of the key ingredients SA needs to succeed
10 January 2021 - 00:00
When our president announced the latest level 3 lockdown regulations, he referred (essentially) to the three Cs that the World Health Organisation warned we should all avoid in our quest to slow the spread of that most-talked about C, the coronavirus. Crowded places, close-contact settings and confined spaces. Common sense, to add a fourth.
I was asked by a learned friend to think about the five things I would want to influence change in SA. I made up a rather hasty and clumsy collection, and today I'm going to have another go at it. It is, after all, New Year, the time for such things...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.