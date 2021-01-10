The A-Listers

This is the list SA celebs will want to be on

Take a sporting golden couple, a yummy mummy newly returned to our shores and a dashing businessman on the comeback trail.



Throw in a singer who is music to Barack Obama’s ears, two young actors making waves and an accomplished businesswoman paving the way for a new crop of entrepreneurs … and you have my pick for the A-listers to watch in 2021...