'Transplant' stands out in the oversaturated world of medical dramas

I think this show starts a great conversation, says star John Hannah

Since his breakout role as Matthew in Four Weddings and Funeral in 1994, Scottish actor John Hannah has become a familiar face.



Born in 1962 in Lanarkshire, Hannah left school to become an apprentice electrician before attending the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. His role in Four Weddings led to a career as one of the UK's most recognisable workhorse actors - appearing in a host of TV shows and films...