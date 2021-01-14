'My most used phrase is my sincerest condolences': Lesego Tlhabi's 2021 so far
Satirist Lesego Tlhabi has shared how hearing about the passing of someone every day this year has left her “paralysed with fear”.
The award-winning satirist took to Twitter this week to share how January has been flooded with condolences.
“Literally hearing of someone passing away every day. Every day,” said a heartbroken Tlhabi.
Literally hearing of someone passing away every day. EVERY DAY. 🥺🥺🥺💔— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) January 12, 2021
Tlhabi said she feels like her messages aren’t enough to comfort the bereaved but that’s all she can offer.
“Every day it’s condolences and I don’t know how to calm the anxiety, or worst of all, how to comfort those who are losing family. I feel like my messages aren’t enough but that’s all I can do. My most used phrase for 2021 so far is 'My sincerest condolences'," she said.
She said since the year started, she has been thinking about losing a loved one and feared the worst.
“I am paralysed with fear. I think about death and losing a loved one every moment that I’m not working or busying my mind. I think 2021 has to be a chapter in therapy on its own,” Tlhabi said.