Lifestyle

'My most used phrase is my sincerest condolences': Lesego Tlhabi's 2021 so far

14 January 2021 - 09:30
Lesego Tlhabi shares how hearing about the passing of someone every day this year has left her 'paralysed with fear'.
Lesego Tlhabi shares how hearing about the passing of someone every day this year has left her 'paralysed with fear'.
Image: Supplied/DStv Now

Satirist Lesego Tlhabi has shared how hearing about the passing of someone every day this year has left her “paralysed with fear”.

The award-winning satirist took to Twitter this week to share how January has been flooded with condolences.

“Literally hearing of someone passing away every day. Every day,” said a heartbroken Tlhabi.

Tlhabi said she feels like her messages aren’t enough to comfort the bereaved but that’s all she can offer.

“Every day it’s condolences and I don’t know how to calm the anxiety, or worst of all, how to comfort those who are losing family. I feel like my messages aren’t enough but that’s all I can do. My most used phrase for 2021 so far is 'My sincerest condolences'," she said.

She said since the year started, she has been thinking about losing a loved one and feared the worst.

“I am paralysed with fear. I think about death and losing a loved one every moment that I’m not working or busying my mind. I think 2021 has to be a chapter in therapy on its own,” Tlhabi said.

READ MORE

Don’t send your children to St Anne's, Coconut Kelz tells black parents

Coconut Kelz, who is a former pupil of St Anne's Diocesan College, says the school will never change its old ways.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | LOL! Coconut Kelz to Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh: 'You could've been a Sean but you chose to be a Sizwe'

Coconut Kelz was featured on 'The Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh Xperience' on YouTube.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Lesego Tlhabi slams 65+ old leaders in government: 'They're just gatekeeping & stealing'

Lesego "Coconut Kelz"  Tlhabi might have a point about this!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town hailed as one of the world's 50 best places to work from remotely Travel
  2. Suzuki Jimny: the evolution of the little 4x4 that could Lifestyle
  3. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | January 10 to 16 2021 Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Pride of lions 'move in' on family's patio at Limpopo game estate Travel
  5. WATCH | From a baboon grooming a lion cub to lions attacking a wild dog - the ... Travel

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar