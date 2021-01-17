After international success, acrobat has big plans for SA youth

Prince Malatsi has Jackie Chan to thank for most of his success in life. It was a movie starring the martial arts legend that ignited Malatsi’s passion for acrobatics 42 years ago.



What then began as a dabble in acrobatics on the streets of Johannesburg is coming full circle for self-taught Malatsi, 53, who plans to return to SA after years working overseas as a circus tumbler...