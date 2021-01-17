Humour

Airbnb hosts should have to test drive the getaways they're offering

Here's why (Spoiler alert: directions and decent showers would be nice)

One of the most meaningless and annoying buzz phrases of the past 10 months has been the "new normal". It reminds me of a similarly meaningless phrase from the '90s, "New World Order".



It's become a family tradition that towards the end of December we pack up and head out of the city or the country for a week or so. This time around we agonised about the wisdom of going anywhere. In the end, we decided quite late in the day that we would not survive the cumulative psychological effects of cabin fever from the year if we stayed put...