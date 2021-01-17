Lifestyle

Humour

Airbnb hosts should have to test drive the getaways they're offering

Here's why (Spoiler alert: directions and decent showers would be nice)

17 January 2021 - 00:02 By

One of the most meaningless and annoying buzz phrases of the past 10 months has been the "new normal". It reminds me of a similarly meaningless phrase from the '90s, "New World Order".

It's become a family tradition that towards the end of December we pack up and head out of the city or the country for a week or so. This time around we agonised about the wisdom of going anywhere. In the end, we decided quite late in the day that we would not survive the cumulative psychological effects of cabin fever from the year if we stayed put...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to brew a boozy apple cider that'll be ready to drink in a day or so Food
  2. Brewing beer at home is easy — and no, you don't need pineapples Food
  3. Loxion Kulca's Wandi Nzimande ‘changed the shape of fashion in SA' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Pineapple beer 2.0: seven simple tips for a brilliant brew Food
  5. Cape Town hailed as one of the world's 50 best places to work from remotely Travel

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?