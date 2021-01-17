Movie Review

'Promising Young Woman': #MeToo comedy thriller makes a serious point

This clever, funny film is just as thought-provoking as its more dramatic counterparts about the #MeToo movement

Over the past few years the #MeToo movement has gained enough traction and support to move the film industry beyond token recognition of the struggle against sexual abuses in the industry to the point at which the movement now forms part of Hollywood's content.



We've had the story of Roger Ailes's insidious abuse of power during his reign as the emperor of Fox News in Bombshell, Michaela Coel's searing indictment of the culture of acceptance around questionable attitudes to sexual consent in I May Destroy You, and Kitty Green's emotionally devastating examination of the psychological effects of the laissez faire acceptance of sexual harassment in the workplace in The Assistant. Now British actress and showrunner, Emerald Fennell's revenge thriller Promising Young Woman...