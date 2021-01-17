'There's more global interest than ever in African cinema'

From Netflix to film festivals, local series and movies are doing us proud on the world stage, but the industry still faces tough challenges

Despite the magic of Hollywood, there's something uplifting about watching a local movie or a television series that portrays familiar elements. Someone who talks with the same accent as you or uses a splash of local humour in a passing conversation. A shot of the city skyline you drive past on your way to work every day or a glimpse of Table Mountain as the production team works the iconic landmark into well-planned shots — these are things that validate your personal experiences.



It's partly, I feel, also why South Africans have been feeling a surge of pride in the local productions that have made it big, particularly over the course of the past year and a half: productions such as M-Net's Trackers, in partnership with HBO Cinemax and Germany's broadcasting company ZDF, and a steady list of local productions that appeared on Netflix last year: the first Netflix African Original series, Queen Sono, Blood & Water, Seriously Single, My Octopus Teacher and, most recently, Kings of Joburg...