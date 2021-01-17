Documentary Series
'Trafficked' probes dangerously deep into the criminal underworld
Delving into everything from drug smuggling to counterfeiting, this NatGeo documentary series is as frightening as it is fascinating
17 January 2021 - 00:02
Dressed in a hazmat suit, journalist Mariana van Zeller and her film crew risk their lives observing a fentanyl "cook" mix the addictive and potentially lethal drug in an underground lab in Mexico.
The crew has been taken blindfolded to the lab, where the bulky cook tosses out the comment that his tachycardia (heart rate of over 100 beats) gives him an idea of how potent each batch will be...
