Three natural ways to get pesky flies to buzz off

In case the past few months haven’t been apocalyptic enough for you, Johannesburg has recently been inundated with everybody’s worst airborne menace: flies. It feels like the bothersome drones are everywhere.

Perhaps the worst thing about flies is their persistence and seeming indestructability: most of the time they’re too fast to catch and too rude to take a hint, even after we’ve swatted them away from our formerly appetising lunches for the 12th time in a minute.

If you’re not a fan of commercial fly sprays and traps, some of which can be toxic (not just to flies), the good news is there are safe and healthy alternatives you can whip up using simple ingredients you probably already have in your store cupboard.

Try these natural ideas:

DIY FLY REPELLENT SPRAYS

THE SIMPLE SPRAY

This solution is especially satisfying because you can blitz any flies that cross your path with the contents of this spray bottle without endangering your family or your pets.