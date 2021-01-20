It's all in the family: Joe Biden's South African connection

As soon as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the US on Wednesday, the US will have a new First Family — and did you know a South African is part of the crew?

Yes, the president-elect’s daughter-in-law, Melissa Cohen, 34, originally hails from Joburg and her parents, Zoe and Lee, still live in Mzansi.

Melissa, who is apparently known as Missy or Mel to family and friends, has been described as a documentary filmmaker, environmentalist and anti-poaching campaigner. She also has a qualification in interior design.

The blonde divorcee married Biden’s scandal-ridden son, Hunter, just six days after first meeting him in May 2019, states ABC News. The pair were introduced by one of the bride’s friends and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Cohen’s apartment in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

ABC News reports that when Hunter, 50, called his father to share the news of his nuptials, Biden thanked Melissa for giving his son “the courage to love again”. Hunter’s split from his first wife had been described as “messy” by The Washington Post.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a boy named Beau after Hunter’s late brother, in March 2020.