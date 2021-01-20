'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic totes expected a pardon from Trump & even had a limo waiting outside prison

As the final hours of Donald Trump’s presidency drew to a close, Tiger King star Joe Exotic and his legal team were confident he will receive a presidential pardon.

So hopeful they even had a limousine waiting for Exotic outside a Texas prison, with make-up supplies and a mental health doctor, Fox News reported.

Exotic, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, was arrested in January last year and sentenced to 22 years in prison after he was found guilty for his role in a murder-for-hire plot which targeted his rival and zoo owner Carole Baskin.

On Tuesday, Eric Love, one of the legal representatives for Exotic, told Oklahoma News, an affiliate of NBC, they were waiting for Trump’s confirmation of the pardon.

“We are headed to the prison where we will wait for president Trump’s confirmation of the pardon for Exotic. To the fans, thank you so much for the support. God bless. We’ll see you soon,” he said.