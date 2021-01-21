Wait, what?! Did The Simpsons really predict that Kamala Harris would be vice-president?

The Simpsons has once again got the Twitter TLs hot, after fans suggested that the popular TV show had predicted Kamala Harris becoming US vice-president.

Harris was sworn in by US Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, the court's first Latina member. She used two Bibles, including one owned by Thurgood Marshall, the first black US Supreme Court justice.

Harris became the first woman, first black American and first Asian American to hold the second-highest US office, with many believing she is an obvious contender for the presidency in 2024, should Joe Biden not serve a second term.

And while The Simpsons didn't show Lisa as vice-president, according to UNILAD, a 2000 episode of the show, titled Bart To The Future, saw Lisa becoming the first female president of America, succeeding Donald Trump.

Also, the outfit Lisa wore as president looked really similar to the one worn by Harris at her inauguration ceremony.