Wait, what?! Did The Simpsons really predict that Kamala Harris would be vice-president?

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
21 January 2021 - 14:03
Social media users have pointed out that the purple outfit US Vice-President Kamala Harris wore to be sworn in is uncannily similar to one previously worn by cartoon character Lisa Simpson.
Image: Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images

The Simpsons has once again got the Twitter TLs hot, after fans suggested that the popular TV show had predicted Kamala Harris becoming US vice-president.

Harris was sworn in by US Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, the court's first Latina member. She used two Bibles, including one owned by Thurgood Marshall, the first black US Supreme Court justice.

Harris became the first woman, first black American and first Asian American to hold the second-highest US office, with many believing she is an obvious contender for the presidency in 2024, should Joe Biden not serve a second term.

And while The Simpsons didn't show Lisa as vice-president, according to UNILAD, a 2000 episode of the show, titled Bart To The Future, saw Lisa becoming the first female president of America, succeeding Donald Trump.

Also, the outfit Lisa wore as president looked really similar to the one worn by Harris at her inauguration ceremony.

Of course, this is not the first time that The Simpsons has "predicted the future", with the show once mentioning reality show star Trump as a former president — and we all know how that one turned out.

Writer Dan Greaney once told The Hollywood Reporter that showing Trump as president was “a warning to America”.

“That just seemed like the logical last stop before hitting bottom. It was pitched because it was consistent with the vision of America going insane.”

Meanwhile, fans flooded Twitter and other social media sites on Wednesday with pictures comparing Harris to Lisa:

