Wait, what?! Did The Simpsons really predict that Kamala Harris would be vice-president?
The Simpsons has once again got the Twitter TLs hot, after fans suggested that the popular TV show had predicted Kamala Harris becoming US vice-president.
Harris was sworn in by US Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, the court's first Latina member. She used two Bibles, including one owned by Thurgood Marshall, the first black US Supreme Court justice.
Harris became the first woman, first black American and first Asian American to hold the second-highest US office, with many believing she is an obvious contender for the presidency in 2024, should Joe Biden not serve a second term.
And while The Simpsons didn't show Lisa as vice-president, according to UNILAD, a 2000 episode of the show, titled Bart To The Future, saw Lisa becoming the first female president of America, succeeding Donald Trump.
Also, the outfit Lisa wore as president looked really similar to the one worn by Harris at her inauguration ceremony.
President Lisa Simpson in the Simpsons episode ‘Bart to the Future’ from March 2000, and vice president @KamalaHarris yesterday (January 20)!#Inauguration2021 #HarrisBiden #KamalaHarris #VicePresidentHarris— Sinisa Pepic (@pepicsinisa) January 21, 2021
Photo: Disney/Alex Wong/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/0lTDZtJ3GB
Of course, this is not the first time that The Simpsons has "predicted the future", with the show once mentioning reality show star Trump as a former president — and we all know how that one turned out.
Writer Dan Greaney once told The Hollywood Reporter that showing Trump as president was “a warning to America”.
“That just seemed like the logical last stop before hitting bottom. It was pitched because it was consistent with the vision of America going insane.”
Meanwhile, fans flooded Twitter and other social media sites on Wednesday with pictures comparing Harris to Lisa:
Look what she's wearing and then look at vice president Harris. The Simpsons have done it again. https://t.co/gSxBL1nap7— Liz Nasty Florida Girl 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@LAREDO59) January 21, 2021
Someone in the #simpsons has a fucking time machine I swear. @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/vxjNVLhtZI— Marko (@mixxlion) January 21, 2021
I wasn't the first to notice the similarity today of President Lisa to VP Harris on Inauguration Day— Kirsten Anderson (@KirstenPlaying) January 21, 2021
#KamalaHarris #simpsonspredictions https://t.co/L94vHG5KsY
for those thinking The Simpsons predicted this..— Pete Hotchkiss 💙 (@petehotchkiss) January 21, 2021
I'm pretty sure Kamala Harris knew EXACTLY what she was doing wearing the outfit she did yesterday pic.twitter.com/wBB71CsIkJ
Predictive programming at its finest. Those awake know what comes next.. 😎 pic.twitter.com/0ib1LfN77J— Christopher Greene 🌈 🌸 (@amtvmedia) January 21, 2021
lol.... it was way easier for the animators of the simpsons to draw up aaa Lisa Simpson presidency than ffor Kamala Harris to move through several levels of government to get to VP.— 2Cents10Words (@2cents10words) January 21, 2021