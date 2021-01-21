Lifestyle

WATCH | The ‘how our parents used to take pictures’ challenge will leave you in stitches

21 January 2021 - 14:00
The “how our parents used to take pictures” challenge is the latest craze on social media.
Image: Screenshot

A challenge recreating how parents used to take pictures back in the day has gone viral on social media

The challenge, “How our parents used to take pictures”, is a popular trend on social media platforms TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In the challenge, millennials dress up in  vintage clothes that closely resemble the outfits parents would wear back in the day, with Mbongeni Ngema's hit track Stimela Sase Zola playing in the background.

Some of the funny poses include lying on the ground, climbing walls, and standing next to a tree.

Here are eight funny videos from the challenge.

Social media users gave the challenge a thumbs up.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

