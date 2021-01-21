WATCH | The ‘how our parents used to take pictures’ challenge will leave you in stitches
A challenge recreating how parents used to take pictures back in the day has gone viral on social media
The challenge, “How our parents used to take pictures”, is a popular trend on social media platforms TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
In the challenge, millennials dress up in vintage clothes that closely resemble the outfits parents would wear back in the day, with Mbongeni Ngema's hit track Stimela Sase Zola playing in the background.
Some of the funny poses include lying on the ground, climbing walls, and standing next to a tree.
Here are eight funny videos from the challenge.
How our parents used to take pictures 😂 #howourparentsusedtotakepictureschallenge #KaraboFollowsBack follow for a follow back @Karabo_Mokgoko pic.twitter.com/nVLxz709BF— Thandokazi Breakfast (@breakfastthando) January 18, 2021
How our parents used to take picture 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/n7Wd7kRxta— Mr Vibes 🥳🙌🏾🔥🇧🇼 (@walter_sentsho) January 17, 2021
I need to get in on this challenge 😂😂🤣🤣 How our parents used to take pictures— XHOSA WITH SOME POWERS 😎® (@its_YZee) January 17, 2021
#DateMyFamily #DatingWithTumiSole #TikTok pic.twitter.com/UjinI0j9Gh
How our parents used to take pictures! How accurate is this? 😂😂😂— Asíwájú 🇳🇬 | 247 (@theasiwaju247) January 18, 2021
.#BBNaija | NDLEA | Femi |#COVIDSecondWave | #Messi pic.twitter.com/d0KfPOid7K
How our parents used to take pictures.— Bobo_Tsonganese (@etm811) January 19, 2021
Levels of accuracy🤣🤣😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jJM8l9qGSA
"How our parents used to take pictures back in the day" 😭 😭😭 @Katleho_Senatla pic.twitter.com/jnP5nWGxft— Lerato Motloung ☄☄ (@Lee_Motloung16) January 16, 2021
How our parents used to take pictures in the older days 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZkCEkZirxL— Chirz Kiddy Khosa (@ChirzKhosa) January 16, 2021
How Our Parents Used To Take Pictures... pic.twitter.com/RdNn8LUfgQ— Zamambo Mkhize 😷 (@Ezasembo) January 16, 2021
Social media users gave the challenge a thumbs up.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
The “how our parents used to take pictures” trend makes me so happy yoh🤣💯— like Kid Cudi? you’re a cutie❤️ (@geekasstomboy) January 17, 2021
How our parents used to take pictures content is honestly the content I love to see— Spill with (@cuppa_teeh) January 18, 2021
If I get no work done, blame the how our parents used to take pictures trend on tiktok. It feels like an attack on my household 😂— Josie (@Josieinthe90s) January 19, 2021
How our parents used to take pictures is the best this right now , reminds me of the old man ❤️🙏— Ashley Serakalala (@Ashseraka2) January 20, 2021
I showed my mom this trend of “How Our Parents Used To Take Pictures”. Akaphele yintsini, especially kule yobamba igqabi because in half of her pictures she’s doing the same 🤣🤣🤣— Utha 🥀🖤 (@_UthaandileM) January 17, 2021