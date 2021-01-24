Art

Cape Town joins in famous artist's mission to create world's longest 'human chain'

French-Swiss artist Saype has chosen the Mother City to host the ninth stage of his global 'Beyond Walls' project, in which he paints giant frescoes on grass

The world's most famous land artist believes Cape Town represents a place where intolerance was overcome and a commitment to unity was made when Nelson Mandela was released from prison in 1990.



