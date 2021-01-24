Art
Cape Town joins in famous artist's mission to create world's longest 'human chain'
French-Swiss artist Saype has chosen the Mother City to host the ninth stage of his global 'Beyond Walls' project, in which he paints giant frescoes on grass
24 January 2021 - 00:03
The world's most famous land artist believes Cape Town represents a place where intolerance was overcome and a commitment to unity was made when Nelson Mandela was released from prison in 1990.
French-Swiss artist Saype has chosen the Mother City as host to the ninth stage of his global Beyond Walls project...
