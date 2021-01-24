Movie Reviews

Chadwick Boseman's last film exposes hard truths that have long plagued black achievers

Historic characters bring truth to light in two important new movies: 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and 'One Night in Miami'

Two recent film adaptations of stage plays reveal uncomfortable truths about the reality of the black experience in America today through imaginative and vibrantly acted reimaginations of larger-than-life characters from its past.



Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, directed by Tony award-winning theatre director George C Wolfe and adapted from the 1982 play by seminal playwright August Wilson, tells the story, not so much of its titular character, but of a group of men in the band that supports the legendary mother of the blues during a sweltering summer's day at a recording studio in 1920s Chicago...