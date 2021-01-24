Lifestyle

Movie Reviews

Chadwick Boseman's last film exposes hard truths that have long plagued black achievers

Historic characters bring truth to light in two important new movies: 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and 'One Night in Miami'

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
24 January 2021 - 00:03

Two recent film adaptations of stage plays reveal uncomfortable truths about the reality of the black experience in America today through imaginative and vibrantly acted reimaginations of larger-than-life characters from its past.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, directed by Tony award-winning theatre director George C Wolfe and adapted from the 1982 play by seminal playwright August Wilson, tells the story, not so much of its titular character, but of a group of men in the band that supports the legendary mother of the blues during a sweltering summer's day at a recording studio in 1920s Chicago...

