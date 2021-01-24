Art

Designer's amazing creations ask us to rethink waste and the future of Jozi

Matthew Edwards' 'New Projects: Johannesburg's Material Future' is an ever-growing library of fascinating objects that once were junk, writes Stefanie Jason

Designer Matthew Edwards, of the creative studio Big Circle, holds a three-dimensional cube in the palm of his hand. It's small with smoothed-over jagged sides. The deep blue and white colours dance together, swirling as if they were in a slab of marble. It's hard to imagine that this object, that looks like a semi-precious gemstone, is made from waste plastic bottles.



The cube is one of several objects that fill Edwards's latest project, an ever-growing library of materials generated from inorganic and organic material into fascinating objects with the potential to shapeshift even further. Titled New Projects: Johannesburg's Material Future, Edwards invites those engaging with his innovations to rethink waste and the material future of the city...