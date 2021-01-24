Humour

How to take the worry out of Januworry - even if you're broke

Whether it's Bill Gates or the Illuminati, something strange happens to our brains in the run-up to Baby Jesus' birthday, and now we have to pay for it

Welcome to January. Congratulations for making it this far into the month of pain. This is quite an achievement on many fronts.



Around November 25 of every year, Elon Musk, the Ruperts, Jeff Bezos and other members of the Illuminati billionaire boys' club apparently send out drones that spray fiscal amnesiac powder all over the homes of the retail consumer lab rats otherwise known as you and me. For good measure, Bill Gates presumably tinkers with the wavelength of all towers from 3G to 5G, just for extra mind control...