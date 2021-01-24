Art

Jaffer Modern Art Gallery's debut show highlights our need to socialise

The first exhibit at this new gallery at the Best Western Vib Hotel in Cape Town looks at African portraiture and the notion of gathering, writes Mila Crewe-Brown

The inaugural exhibition of a new gallery in a new hotel leaves the field wide open. Without an established audience and a roster of artists on its books, the curation of an exhibition presents unlikely challenges.



As guest curator Margie Murgatroyd walks me through Gathering: A Community of Portraits at the new Jaffer Modern Art Gallery inside the Best Western Vib Hotel in Cape Town, she explains the challenge in pulling together an exhibition "where the gallery is a building site, and the artists are yet to be acquired"...