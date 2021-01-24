Opinion

Like it or not, we're going to have to gather again at some point

If it lasts too long, the anguish of being isolated at home will destroy us as surely as the virus could

The view from where I was on holiday in the Cape is nothing short of spectacular. It may well be the best view in the world — as it extends over the sea, looking just about due north at Hout Bay, with a relatively unknown view of Table Mountain from the back. Heaven, you might say.



I had access to the latest technology — 5G, fibre internet, an inverter to ensure 24/7 critical connection to the frenetic Covid-19 online world and all of its troubles — but from a safe, remote paradise. We only meet virtually these days, so the setup was all I required to work...