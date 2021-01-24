Opinion
Like it or not, we're going to have to gather again at some point
If it lasts too long, the anguish of being isolated at home will destroy us as surely as the virus could
24 January 2021 - 00:00
The view from where I was on holiday in the Cape is nothing short of spectacular. It may well be the best view in the world — as it extends over the sea, looking just about due north at Hout Bay, with a relatively unknown view of Table Mountain from the back. Heaven, you might say.
I had access to the latest technology — 5G, fibre internet, an inverter to ensure 24/7 critical connection to the frenetic Covid-19 online world and all of its troubles — but from a safe, remote paradise. We only meet virtually these days, so the setup was all I required to work...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.