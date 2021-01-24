Review

Mobsters and gangsters keep 'Fargo' going strong in season 4

While not always as carefully plotted out as its predecessors, season 4 is still is timely, original and hugely entertaining

Noah Hawley's Fargo, a loosely Coen Brothers-inspired anthology series about the battle between good and evil in America's Midwest has, over three seasons, established itself as one of the smartest, most darkly funny and delightfully eccentric shows in the peak television age.



With a refocusing of setting and a careful concentration on the theme of the pernicious influence of racism on the history of the fabled American Dream, its fourth season manages to be a trenchant observation of the underbelly of the nation's foundational myth...