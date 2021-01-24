Review
Mobsters and gangsters keep 'Fargo' going strong in season 4
While not always as carefully plotted out as its predecessors, season 4 is still is timely, original and hugely entertaining
24 January 2021 - 00:00
Noah Hawley's Fargo, a loosely Coen Brothers-inspired anthology series about the battle between good and evil in America's Midwest has, over three seasons, established itself as one of the smartest, most darkly funny and delightfully eccentric shows in the peak television age.
With a refocusing of setting and a careful concentration on the theme of the pernicious influence of racism on the history of the fabled American Dream, its fourth season manages to be a trenchant observation of the underbelly of the nation's foundational myth...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.