Lifestyle

Wellness

No thanks Instagram fitness gurus, I'm following Pythagoras

The ancient Greek philosopher is the true godfather of wellness. Consider his teachings for your own 30-day challenge

24 January 2021 - 00:00 By

In case you've lost track of time, we're all still in January. I too am constantly surprised by that fact. I mean, it could be September for all I know, given the same-same quality of life these days.

To be fair, there are some clues that it is actually a new year. It's all the "new-you" stuff that's the giveaway. If your social-media feed is anything like mine then you're also experiencing an inundation of sorts. Every five seconds my screen is overwhelmed by Kayla Itsines (bless her), doing a Bulgarian squat or a leaping burpee, urging me to join her
30-day sweat challenge...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It's all in the family: Joe Biden's South African connection Lifestyle
  2. Cue the memes! Bernie Sanders' mittens stole the show at Biden's inauguration The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Tito Mboweni goes chiskop and the streets are a mess! The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Don't underestimate the power of a quick makeover: 15 easy home updates Home & Gardening
  5. Who wore it best? Lady Gaga at Biden's inauguration vs Effie Trinket in the ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology