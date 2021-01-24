Wellness

No thanks Instagram fitness gurus, I'm following Pythagoras

The ancient Greek philosopher is the true godfather of wellness. Consider his teachings for your own 30-day challenge

In case you've lost track of time, we're all still in January. I too am constantly surprised by that fact. I mean, it could be September for all I know, given the same-same quality of life these days.



To be fair, there are some clues that it is actually a new year. It's all the "new-you" stuff that's the giveaway. If your social-media feed is anything like mine then you're also experiencing an inundation of sorts. Every five seconds my screen is overwhelmed by Kayla Itsines (bless her), doing a Bulgarian squat or a leaping burpee, urging me to join her

30-day sweat challenge...