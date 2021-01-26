Azithromycin, doxycycline ineffective against early-stage Covid-19: study

A British study found widely used antibiotics azithromycin and doxycycline were generally ineffective against early-stage Covid-19, as the search for treatments against the illness continues while vaccines are being rolled-out.

The trial, backed by the British government and dubbed PRINCIPLE, found no beneficial effect in patients over the age of 50 who were treated with either of the antibiotics at home, Oxford University said on Monday.

The results were a setback as the antibiotics, commonly used to treat respiratory infections, are cheaply available. In December, a trial of azithromycin in severe Covid-19 patients also found no benefit.

“Our findings show that a three-day course of azithromycin or a seven-day course of doxycycline has no important clinical benefit in terms of the time taken to feeling recovered,” said Chris Butler, co-lead investigator of the study.